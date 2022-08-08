Breaking News
Mumbai records 407 new Covid-19 cases, one death
BMC, Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital
Maharashtra logs 1,005 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss Ukraine-Russia war, its global repercussions
'Decision taken under Nitish's leadership will be accepted by everyone in JD(U)'
Home > News > India News > Article > Jaishankar Ukrainian FM discuss Ukraine Russia war its global repercussions

Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss Ukraine-Russia war, its global repercussions

Updated on: 08 August,2022 05:40 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

India has maintained that the crisis in Ukraine must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue

Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss Ukraine-Russia war, its global repercussions

S Jaishankar. File Pic


External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and discussed the recent developments in Ukraine's conflict with Russia and its continuing global repercussions.

Jaishankar also assured Kuleba that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will reach Ukraine very soon.

Also Read: Indian students in Ukraine’s Sumy filling up snow in bottles to make water


"Appreciated the conversation today with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine. Discussed recent developments in the conflict and its continuing global repercussions," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Assured that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will be reaching very soon," he said.

India has maintained that the crisis in Ukraine must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news new delhi ukraine russia

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK