Jammu and Kashmir: 4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Baramulla

As per the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 12.26 pm.

Representational Image. File Pic

Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla was hit by an earthquake of magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale on Friday afternoon, reported PTI.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/07/2024 12:26:24 IST, Lat: 34.32 N, Long: 74.34 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

More information is awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir: Cop found murdered in Reasi; accused arrested

A policeman was found murdered near an industrial area in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The accused was arrested within an hour of the crime while he was trying to flee the district, a police spokesperson said, adding that the motive behind the murder was not known immediately and further investigation is on.

Zahoor Ahmed (35), a resident of the Mari village who was posted in the Kishtwar district, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon resulting in his on-the-spot death.

The body of the deceased was found lying near an industrial area at Kattal Gran Morh around 2.40 pm and subsequently shifted to the Reasi district hospital for postmortem, the spokesperson said.

The official said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Taking a note of gravity of the offence, Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma immediately formed different teams to nab the accused involved in the crime.

“After extensive and dedicated efforts, police successfully apprehended the accused Shakoor Ahmed alias “Shoki” within an hour. He was fleeing outside the district after committing the crime,” the spokesperson said.