Jammu and Kashmir: Another gunfight in Doda, injures 2 soldiers

Despite challenging weather condition, a critically injured soldiers was evacuated to a Udhampur-based command hospital by an ALH

Two army officers were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Thursday, officials said. However, security forces continued their operations despite challenging weather and difficult terrain.

As per the PTI report, the gunfight took place at Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area at around 2 am, when the terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations. It lasted more than an hour, the officials told PTI.

A defence spokesperson told PTI, despite challenging weather conditions, one of the critically injured soldiers was evacuated to a Udhampur-based command hospital by an advanced light helicopter (ALH).

PRO Defence Jammu posted on X, "Swift action by ALH from Air Force Station, Udhampur, saved a critically injured soldier's life in Doda. Despite challenging weather, the evacuation was successful, ensuring timely medical care at Command Hospital in Udhampur. Kudos to the team for their dedication and bravery."

Additionally, security forces guarding a forward post opened fire after detecting suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district late Wednesday night, reported PTI.

According to the news agency report, the area was searched on Thursday morning, but nothing linked to suspicious movement was found on the ground, the officials said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar, Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil, told reporters in Kastigarh, "All security forces on the ground are engaged in a well-coordinated operation against terrorists with whom we had contact yesterday and today as well. The operation is under progress and we will get success soon," reported PTI.

However, as per the PTI report, citing the continuation of the operation, he refused to share more details.

In Doda, a massive search operation is underway following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain, in Desa forests during the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said.

Security forces are determined to eliminate the terrorists and restore peace in the area, they added, reported PTI.

Heavy rains and dense fog added to the challenge as the security forces continued their manhunt for the fleeing terrorists. The terrorists are believed to be the same group that killed four army personnel earlier.

The operation entered its fourth day on Thursday.

Doda district, which was reportedly cleared of terrorism in 2005, has witnessed a series of attacks since June 12, when six security personnel were injured in a terror attack in Chattergala Pass, followed by a firefight in Gandoh the next day, which left one policeman injured.

According to the PTI report, three terrorists were killed in a day-long operation in the Gandoh area of the district on June 26, while another encounter occurred in Ghadi Bhagwah forest on July 9.

A total of 27 people, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists, were killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of Jammu province since the beginning of this year, reported PTI.

The dead also included seven killed in the Reasi terror attack that took place when the bus carrying the pilgrims was returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district on June 9.

(With inputs from PTI)