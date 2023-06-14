According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:20 at a depth of 10 km, 81 km ENE of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Image

Listen to this article Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Katra x 00:00

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Katra town in Jammu-Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:20 at a depth of 10 km, 81 km ENE of Katra.

ADVERTISEMENT

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 81km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at around 2.20 am today," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

On June 13, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, causing damage to scores of buildings and injuring at least five people.

The tremors were felt across Delhi and other parts of north India, and in neighbouring Pakistan. People in parts of the union territory rushed out of their homes in panic.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the region at 1:33 pm. Its epicentre was in Doda.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 6 kilometres, it said.

Five persons, including two children, suffered minor injuries in Doda district, officials told PTI.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI, "There was no loss of life or any major injury to anyone in Jammu region. Several buildings have developed cracks."

In Doda, Bhaderwah and Gandoh, scores of buildings developed cracks due to the tremors.

The false ceiling of a ward of the sub-district hospital in Bhaderwah collapsed, injuring a patient and a woman employee. Some of the debris fell on other patients recuperating in the hospital ward, an official told PTI.

The patients have been moved to safety and are being treated in an emergency ward of the hospital, he said.

A government employee also suffered injuries plaster of her office building fell on her in Bhaderwah, officials said.

Panic-stricken schoolchildren gathered in fields in the Bhaderwah valley and teachers were seen consoling a few of them who were sobbing.

In Kishtwar district, dozens of buildings developed. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav told PTI, "Revenue officials are recording details (of damage to buildings). There is no loss of life or injury to anyone. As a precautionary measure, schools were closed immediately."

Tremors were also felt in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, about 150 km from Doda.

The earthquake was also felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

On June 11, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

On June 9, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh in the morning.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)