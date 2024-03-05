Two people were killed after their car skidded off a road and fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article Jammu and Kashmir: Two killed after car skids off road, falls into deep gorge in Ramban x 00:00

Two people were killed after their car skidded off a road and fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said. The accident happened at the Battery Cashman area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they said.

The car skidded off the road and fell into the 150-metre-deep gorge, the officials said and added that its passengers, Hakam Din (25) and Tariq Ahmed (32), were rushed to a hospital by police personnel and locals. Din and Ahmed, residents of Sangaldan-Gool belt's Dalwa area, were declared brought dead at the hospital, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials said that a case has been registered at the Ramban police station.

On March 4, four people were killed and three injured when an SUV carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, official sources said.

The car, which was on its way from Ukhrall to Maligam, skidded off due to slippery road conditions and fell into a gorge near Maligam, they said.

The locals rushed to the spot and rescued the victims, the police said.

The SUV driver Sajjad Ahmad and three passengers -- Abdul Wahid Bali, Aanayatullah , Mohammad Ayoub Bali lost their lives in the incident, they said.

The three persons injured in the accident were shifted to a hospital, they added.

Meanwhile, an army personnel died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, reported news wire PTI.

As per the report, Lance Naik Balvir Singh, was deployed near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) in Nowshera sector, when he was was hit by a bullet which went off from his service rifle accidentally. The army jawan lost his life on the spot and his body has been shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, police said.

Necessary legal formalities were initiated and authorities are investigating into the matter. (With inputs from PTI)