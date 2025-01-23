Breaking News
World Economic Forum 2025: Maharashtra govt signs 54 MoUs at Davos
Unidentified biker dead after BEST bus hits his two-wheeler in Mumbai
Newborn found dead in pit near construction site in Mumbai
Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza, and Sugandha Mishra receive threat messages
Beed Sarpanch murder: Activist demands murder trial be held in Mumbai
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > JDU Manipur chief sacked over no support to BJP remark

JD(U) Manipur chief sacked over no support to BJP remark

Updated on: 23 January,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  Imphal
Agencies |

Top

Party’s national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said Singh’s removal was due to indiscipline and asserted that the party would continue to support the BJP-led government in the northeastern state.

JD(U) Manipur chief sacked over no support to BJP remark

JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. File pic

Listen to this article
JD(U) Manipur chief sacked over no support to BJP remark
x
00:00

The JD(U) on Wednesday sacked its Manipur unit president, Ksh. Biren Singh, in an effort to quell growing speculation about its ties with the BJP.


Party’s national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said Singh’s removal was due to indiscipline and asserted that the party would continue to support the BJP-led government in the northeastern state.


Ranjan affirmed that the JD(U) remains committed to supporting the BJP-led NDA, not just in Manipur but across the country. “Our party has worked diligently to strengthen the NDA and will continue to do so,” he added.


Ranjan’s remark came shorty after Ksh Biren Singh claimed that the party had withdrawn support to the BJP-led Biren Singh government and informed its decision to governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The state unit chief had also claimed that the lone JDU MLA in the state, Md Abdul Nasir, will sit in the opposition benches.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manipur imphal nitish kumar India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK