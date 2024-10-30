Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024, Assam CM Sarma urged his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren to publicly declare his opposition to illegal infiltration and support for implementing the National Register of Citizens in the state. He also criticised Soren's policies towards farmers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File Pic

Assam Chief Minister (CM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-in-charge for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, expressed strong confidence in his party's position as the elections draw near, reported news agency ANI.

The Assam CM informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chaibasa on November 4 and asserted that the BJP is well-prepared to contest the elections in the state.

"Prime Minister Modi will come to Chaibasa on November 4... Our team (party) is in a very strong position... We will fight the elections well and this time we will try to win all the seats in Chaibasa," Himanta Biswa Sarma told ANI.

Regarding the NDA's Chief Ministerial candidate for Jharkhand, Sarma noted, "We have not decided on the CM face from NDA... Our goal will be to choose a good CM for the state."

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Sarma criticises Jharkhand CM Soren

Earlier, Sarma also criticised current Chief Minister Hemant Soren's policies towards farmers. He alleged that there is inadequate paddy procurement taking place in Jharkhand and delays in providing Minimum Support Price to farmers.

"Hemant Soren should understand that in Jharkhand, the state government doesn't procure paddy, doesn't give MSP to the farmers on time and the maximum amount of paddy is brought by middlemen. He should apologise to the farmers for the crimes he has committed and not transfer this failure to the central government," said Sarma.

Additionally, he urged Hemant Soren to publicly declare his opposition to illegal infiltration and his support for implementing the National Register of Citizens in the state.

Sarma highlighted upcoming rallies featuring key BJP leaders including, "PM Modi will address two public rallies in Jharkhand on November 4. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Jharkhand on November 3 and will address 3 public rallies. People will bless us this time and the NDA-BJP will form the government this time in the state."

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Voters, polling and result date

The elections for the 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

The state has approximately 2.60 crore eligible voters, including 1.31 crore male voters and 1.29 crore female voters, with notable figures such as 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters participating in this election cycle.

(With inputs from ANI)