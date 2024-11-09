Rahul Gandhi claimed that if the Congress is voted to power after the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, it will ensure a caste census and the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations

Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Jamshedpur. Pic/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central Government and said demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) harmed the poor, farmers, and labourers in India.

According to news agency PTI, while speaking at a rally in Jamshedpur ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, Gandhi claimed that the BJP's economic policies were designed as "weapons to kill the poor," and alleged that demonetisation and GST had caused widespread unemployment.

“The policies of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi are responsible for unemployment spreading in India. Demonetisation and GST are weapons to kill the poor, farmers, and labourers,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further accused the BJP and its ideological affiliate, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), of playing divisive politics based on caste, religion, and language. “The BJP and RSS are trying to divide India, while the Congress aims to protect the Constitution. The BJP-RSS is determined to destroy it,” he claimed.

According to PTI, Gandhi also criticised Prime Minister Modi for "funding capitalists who invest their wealth abroad". However, he did not provide further details on this claim.

Expressing confidence in Congress’s victory in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, Gandhi assured supporters that the party would defeat Modi and focus on the welfare of the people.

Tax structure designed to loot poor: Rahul Gandhi

In a brief moment during the rally, Gandhi paused for two minutes after Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta informed him that the ‘Azan (call to prayer)' was in progress.

Meanwhile, in another rally at Baghmara in Dhanbad, Gandhi took aim at the Central Government’s tax structure, accusing it of being designed to “loot the poor", PTI reported.

“The Indian tax structure is designed to loot the poor. (Industrialist Gautam) Adani pays the same taxes as ordinary citizens. The land in Dharavi, Mumbai, worth Rs 1 lakh crore, is being handed over to him,” Gandhi alleged.

Taking a dig at Modi, Gandhi mocked the Prime Minister’s lavish lifestyle and said, “Modi travels in seaplanes and goes into the sea, while the poor and women bear the brunt of rising prices.”

He also said that the Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) do not have enough representation in government institutions. “STs, SCs, and OBCs make up 90 per cent of India’s population, but they are not properly represented in government bodies,” he said.

The Congress leader promised that if his party comes to power after the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, they would provide funds equivalent to the amount of debt that has been waived off for capitalists. “We will give to the poor the equivalent of the money the capitalists got from Modi,” he added.

On the issue of reservation, Gandhi reaffirmed Congress’s commitment to a comprehensive overhaul of the reservation system. "If we are voted to power in Jharkhand, we will ensure a caste census and remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations," he promised. He further vowed to increase reservations for various communities, including raising the reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) to 28 per cent from the current 26 per cent, for Scheduled Castes (SCs) to 12 per cent from 10 per cent, and for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to 27 per cent from 14 per cent.

Gandhi concluded by stressing the importance of conducting a caste census to accurately assess the participation of tribals, Dalits, and OBCs in India's institutions and share of the nation’s wealth. "A caste census is essential to understand the participation of these communities in various sectors and to ensure their rightful share," he said.

(With PTI inputs)