Tensions flared in Jharkhand's Palamu district after a fatal collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw resulted in the death of a person on Monday

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Jharkhand: Bus torched after man killed in accident x 00:00

A mob allegedly torched a bus after a man was reportedly killed in accident in Jharkhand, reported the PTI.

Tensions flared in Jharkhand's Palamu district after a fatal collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw resulted in the death of a person on Monday, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Om Prakash Viswakarma (34) was killed on the spot and two others injured in the accident on Medininagar-Panki road, Lesliganj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar Jha said, according to the PTI.

Following the incident, enraged villagers gathered at the scene and set the bus on fire after evacuating the passengers. They also assaulted the driver, who was later admitted to a local hospital for treatment, the police added, the news agency reported on Monday.

UP: Car collides with LPG tanker; one cop killed, another injured

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Uttar Pradesh, a police sub-inspector lost his life and a head constable was seriously injured after their car collided with an LPG tanker on the Gauriganj-Raebareli road in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the officials said, reported the PTI.

The LPG tanker overturned following the collision and the local administration had to evacuate the area within a one-km radius as a precautionary measure.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Amethi Harendra Kumar said that an LPG tanker from Madhya Pradesh was going towards Lucknow when the incident occurred.

According to the PTI, Sub-Inspector Brij Bhushan (58), who was in the car died on the spot following the collision while the head constable was seriously injured and has been sent to Lucknow for treatment, Kumar said.

The ASP said the LPG tanker overturned on the road after the collision. A team of experts has been called and the area within a one-km radius has been evacuated.

The body of the deceased sub-inspector has been sent for post-mortem, he added, the news agency reported on Monday.

Car falls into river in Rajasthan, two dead

Two men were killed after their car fell into a river in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening near Jalpaka in Kherwada when five friends were returning from a temple. The car hit a cow near a sharp turn and fell into the water, reported the PTI.

(with PTI inputs