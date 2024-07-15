Madhya Pradesh: Tiger killed, two cubs injured after being hit by train

A team of doctors has been called in from Bhopal to treat the injured cubs, an official said

A tiger was killed and two cubs were injured after they were hit by a train in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Monday, a forest official said, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred near Budhni, around 106 km from the district headquarters, he said.

A big cat died, and two cubs sustained injuries after being hit by a train, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) MS Dabar said, as per the PTI.

A team of doctors has been called in from Bhopal to treat the injured cubs, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

Officials suspend 10 guides, safari services for blocking tiger in Tadoba Andhari reserve

Meanwhile, in an another incident in May this year, authorities had suspended the services of ten guides and ten safari vehicles in Maharashtra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) for impeding a tiger's movement, the officials had earlier said.

According to TATR field director Kushagra Pathak, on May 17, numerous safari vehicles hindered tiger T-114's movement during a jungle tour in the Chandrapur reserve. Following news reports and an investigation, the services of the concerned guides and vehicles were suspended for a month, the PTI had earlier reported.

To avoid such events, TATR management has decided to restrict tourist access to specific sections of the reserve where such activity is more likely to occur, according to the statement, stated the PTI report.

Earlier, a study performed at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) confirmed the presence of a total of 5,069 animals, including 55 tigers, said PTI. The 'waterhole animal survey'.

According to the PTI, the TATR said in a release that 'Nisarganubhav-2024' will take place on May 23 and 24 to commemorate Buddha Purnima. It was also done on Buddha Purnima since there was ample light from the full moon. Over 160 wildlife lovers took part in the same.

The core and buffer zones housed 55 tigers, 17 leopards, 86 wild dogs, 65 sloth bears, 1,458 spotted deer, 488 sambhar, and 559 Indian gaurs. The news agency report stated that at least 26 tigers and eight leopards were spotted in buffer zones, while 29 tigers and nine leopards were seen in core areas.

(with PTI inputs)