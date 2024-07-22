Suspected terrorists fired at a security post in the Gundha area of Rajouri district at 4 am, and security personnel retaliated, officials said.

Representative Image/ PTI

Listen to this article J-K: Search operation launched after terrorists fire at security post in Rajouri x 00:00

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after suspected terrorists fired at a security post early on Monday, official sources said.

According to them, suspected terrorists fired at a security post in the Gundha area of Rajouri district at 4 am, and security personnel retaliated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a brief exchange of fire, a cordon and search operation was launched, official sources said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever