J-K: Search operation launched after terrorists fire at security post in Rajouri

J-K: Search operation launched after terrorists fire at security post in Rajouri

Updated on: 22 July,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Rajouri/Jammu
PTI |

Top

Suspected terrorists fired at a security post in the Gundha area of Rajouri district at 4 am, and security personnel retaliated, officials said.

Representative Image/ PTI

J-K: Search operation launched after terrorists fire at security post in Rajouri
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after suspected terrorists fired at a security post early on Monday, official sources said.


According to them, suspected terrorists fired at a security post in the Gundha area of Rajouri district at 4 am, and security personnel retaliated.


Following a brief exchange of fire, a cordon and search operation was launched, official sources said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

jammu and kashmir kashmir India news national news india

