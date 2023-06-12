Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > JP Nadda to address rally in Tripura on June 17

JP Nadda to address rally in Tripura on June 17

Updated on: 12 June,2023 12:42 PM IST  |  Agartala
PTI |

Top

J P Nadda's rally will mark the beginning of the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections next year

JP Nadda to address rally in Tripura on June 17

BJP president J P Nadda. File Pic

Listen to this article
JP Nadda to address rally in Tripura on June 17
x
00:00

BJP president J P Nadda will address a rally in Santirbazar area of Tripura on June 17, party state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Monday.


His rally will mark the beginning of the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections next year.


The event is being organised as part of the countrywide campaign of the BJP to celebrate nine years of the NDA government at the Centre.


"Nadda ji will arrive in the state on June 16 and he will have a meeting with senior party leaders including Chief Minister Manik Saha. He will address the rally on June 17 and leave the state the same day," he said.

Saha and Bhattacharjee held a meeting with ministers and senior party leaders on Sunday to prepare for Nadda's visit.

The northeastern state has two parliamentary constituencies -- West Tripura and East Tripura -- both held by the ruling party.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news tripura bharatiya janata party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK