Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai accuses Congress of provoking anti-Agnipath protests

'If the youth gets into military training at the age of 17-21 years, they would get many opportunities after a stint in the military. They would be inducted into paramilitary forces,' says CM Bommai

CM Basavaraj Bommai. File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the 'dharna' staged by Khanapur MLA in Karnataka is proof that Congress is adding fuel to fire, all over India.

Speaking to the media persons about the recently launched Agnipath recruitment scheme, Bommai said, "Agnipath is a novel scheme. The system of inducting youth for military training is prevalent all over the world. If the youth gets into military training at the age of 17-21 years, they would get many opportunities after a stint in the military. They would be inducted into paramilitary forces."

"The scheme has been launched to have a young military for a well-trained, fit population. The Union government is likely to address the apprehensions of those who have already written the exam. But violence and arson, setting fire to trains are unpardonable. Passengers are being inconvenienced, public property is being destroyed. This is a politically motivated act. People will see and understand it very soon," he added.

(with inputs from ANI)