Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated Rs 936 crore worth of development projects in Raichur, affirming the Congress government's dedication to its pledges. This took place during the inauguration of the Tribal Cultural Festival, the unveiling of Adikavi Maharshi Valmiki University's nameplate, and the 371st Dashamanotsav celebrations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File Pic.

Listen to this article CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP on price rises, demands 'justice' for Karnataka x 00:00

Development projects worth Rs 936 crore were inaugurated in Raichur, Karnataka, on Monday, reaffirming the Congress Government's commitment to delivering on its promises, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, as per an official statement from the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He was speaking after inaugurating the Tribal Cultural Festival organised by the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department and the District Administration, unveiling the nameplate of Adikavi Maharshi Valmiki University, and participating in the 371st Dashamanotsav celebrations, ANI reported.

"Our government is committed to development. We had promised 560 guarantees during this election. Already, 235 of these have been fulfilled, and the remaining will be completed in the next three years," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, he criticised the previous BJP government, accusing it of neglecting development and now resorting to false propaganda out of frustration over Congress' achievements. "From 2013 to 2018, our previous government fulfilled all the promises made and even 30 more that were not part of the manifesto," he recalled.

Highlighting the "steep price rise" under the Modi-led government, the Chief Minister pointed out how the prices of gold, silver, rice, pulses, cooking oil, LPG, petrol, diesel, and fertilisers have risen sharply, burdening ordinary citizens. "Despite being in power at the Centre, the BJP is lying shamelessly to the people," he charged.

Emphasising the historical importance of Article 371J for Kalyana Karnataka's progress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reminded that it was the result of the relentless efforts of Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Dharam Singh, supported by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. "The BJP opposed this historic step. When Vajpayee was Prime Minister, Advani said that 371J was not possible," he said.

Since coming to power, the Congress government has allocated Rs13,500 crore for Kalyana Karnataka's development, with a commitment to allocate more funds going forward. "Due to 371J, our youth are now becoming engineers, doctors, IAS, IPS, ACs, and DCs. This is our achievement," he said, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, thanking the people of Kalyana Karnataka for electing Congress in all five Lok Sabha seats from the region, he said, "The blessings of the people of Raichur district are always upon us. Kalyana Karnataka will remain a stronghold of Congress."

Lashing out at the BJP for "betraying" Karnataka, he said, "Even though they are in power at the Centre, BJP leaders have failed to correct the injustice done to Karnataka. No BJP or MP has raised their voice to protect the state's interests. This is their true character."

"I will be visiting Delhi today to demand that the injustice done to Karnataka by the 15th Finance Commission be corrected at least in the 16th Finance Commission. I will be meeting the Union Finance Minister regarding this," the Chief Minister announced.

The Chief Minister predicted that Raichur MLA Raja Venkatappa Nayak Daddal has a bright future and will secure victory in the 2028 elections.

(With inputs from ANI)