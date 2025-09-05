Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday defended the state government's decision to withdraw several criminal cases, including those registered against his supporters for stone-pelting following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate in 2019.

He said the government has withdrawn cases involving members of the BJP, Congress, activists and various organisations.

The Cabinet, on Thursday, approved the withdrawal of 60 cases registered at various police stations in the state.

Among the cases withdrawn are those related to a 2019 stone-pelting incident in Chittapur, and against the alleged supporters of Shivakumar, linked to protests following his arrest by ED.

"There are several cases withdrawn, we have withdrawn cases against BJP people, Congress people. When I was arrested by ED, some cases were booked against our workers purposely by the BJP. Earlier, during COVID, the then BJP government had booked cases against me and now Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several of our leaders who are now Ministers. Should we sit quietly?" Shivakumar asked.

Addressing reporters here, the Deputy CM said several cases against those who protested for the cause of farmers, language and seeking justice, have been withdrawn.

"This is not the only case, our government has withdrawn hundreds of cases. Cases against people belonging to all parties. We have withdrawn cases on BJP's request too, even against Raita Sangha (farmers organisation or body) and activists," he said.

Noting that the ED case in which he was arrested was later dismissed by the courts, the Deputy CM said, "Those who spoke against me when I was arrested and about the welcome I got, when I came out (on bail), why didn't they speak when the case was dismissed? Why now (when these cases are withdrawn)? Let's not discuss all those things now."

According to sources, cases against the supporters of Shivakumar for being involved in stone-pelting on buses and government offices in Kanakapura, following his arrest in 2019, have been withdrawn.

Shivakumar was an MLA then.

