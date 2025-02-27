According to him, polythene, especially the thin sheets, are carcinogenic and the state government will not allow such practices in the hotel industry

Representational Image

Listen to this article Karnataka: "Plastic to be banned in food making process", says state health minister x 00:00

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday said that a clear message will be sent across and plastic will be banned in the food making process, PTI reported.

"If someone is doing it then it should be brought to our notice," the minister said.

As per PTI, this move comes after the minister alleged that the Food Safety Department of Karnataka found that around 52 hotels were using polythene sheets in order to prepare Idli.

According to him, polythene, especially the thin sheets, are carcinogenic and the state government will not allow such practices in the hotel industry.

"The Food Safety department had collected Idli samples at 251 places across Karnataka. Earlier clothes were used for cooking Idlis but we got the information that recently the hotels have started using plastic. So our officers went to various spots and conducted an inquiry," Rao told ANI reporters.

Out of 251 hotels, 52 of them were found using plastic, the minister said adding, "The hoteliers should have never done it because plastic is carcinogenic, which means that it can cause cancer. Those carcinogenic elements can enter Idli."

(With PTI inputs)