Karnataka man held for abduction, stealing woman's gold chain worth Rs 1.20 lakh

Updated on: 15 April,2025 01:02 PM IST  |  Karnataka
A man from Karnataka was arrested in connection with abducting a woman and the theft of her gold chain, valued at Rs1.20 lakh.

A person has been arrested in connection with abducting a woman and the theft of her gold chain, valued at Rs1.20 lakh, Bengaluru Police said.


The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Yelahanka police station in the capital city of Karnataka.


According to the police, the petitioner, who resides in a women's PG at Kattiganahalli, filed a complaint at the Yelahanka police station on March 26, 2024.


In her complaint, she stated that on the night of March 26, while returning to her PG after shopping with a friend, an unknown person approached from the opposite direction and forcibly took her gold chain, weighing approximately 15 grams, from her neck. A case of abduction was registered at Yelahanka police station based on her statement.

During the course of an investigation, the police explored multiple angles and gathered inputs from local informants. Acting on credible information, on March 28, a person was apprehended on the main road of Kattiganahalli under the jurisdiction of the Yelahanka police station. During interrogation, the accused confessed to kidnapping Sara in connection with the case.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had pawned the stolen chain at a pawnbroker shop in Madanpally, Andhra Pradesh.

On the same day, police recovered the 15-gram gold chain from the location. The value of the recovered chain is Rs1,20,000.

The accused was produced before the court on March 29, 2025, which remanded him to judicial custody.

This operation was conducted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Eastern Division, Mr. V.J. Sajeet, IPS, under the guidance of Narasimhamurthy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Yelahanka Division, KSPS, and under the leadership of M.L. Krishnamurthy, Police Inspector, Yelahanka Police Station. The investigation team, comprising officers and staff, successfully solved the case. (ANI)

