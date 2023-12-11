Karnataka woman assaulted, paraded naked after son elopes with girl; 7 held

In Karnataka's Belagavi district, a woman was reportedly assaulted and paraded naked in retaliation after her son eloped with a girl who was set to be engaged to another person

Representative Image

In Karnataka's Belagavi district, a woman was reportedly assaulted, and paraded naked in retaliation after her son eloped with a girl who was set to be engaged to another person, the police told PTI.

According to the report, the police, on Monday, said that after the family of the girl learnt about their elopement with Ashok, a 24-year-old boy from their village and community, they vandalised his home in new Vantamuri village and allegedly assaulted Ashok's mother, paraded her naked and bound her to an electricity pole after that.

The report quoted Belagavi Police Commissioner Siddramappa saying that the girl, identified as Priyanaka, aged 18 and Ashok were romantically involved and at around 12.30 am, they left the village. The commissioner was further quoted saying, "On getting the information at 4 am, our Police Sub Inspector visited the village, followed by other senior officials, and seven people have been arrested." He added that a case has been registered in Kakati police station.

Reportedly, they have also deployed additional police personnel to prevent further disruptions.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the incident and promised strict action against those responsible. He called the act "extremely inhuman," and expressed the government's firm stance against such heinous acts, pledging to bring justice to the affected family.

He took to social media and wrote, "A woman was stripped naked, tied to a pole and assaulted in Belgaum is extremely inhumane. This has made the whole society hang their heads in shame. Our government will not tolerate such heinous acts for any reason. Many people have already been arrested in connection with the case. It is our full responsibility to provide justice to the aggrieved family by taking action to ensure that the culprits are punished severely."

Reportedly, when visiting the area, Home Minister G Parameshwara described the situation as inhumane. He stated that about 10-15 members of the girl's family assaulted the youth's mother, who was alone at home at the time of the assault. The police intervened, rescuing the woman and arranging for her medical care.

"Those responsible--seven people have been arrested and will be produced before the court--efforts are on track to get the couple who have gone away back," he told PTI. "This is truly a shameful incident," the minister said, adding that action is being taken by the police "in accordance with law".

With PTI inputs

