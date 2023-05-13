Breaking News
Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results
Maharashtra: NCP legislator, 6 others booked in murder case
Maharashtra: NIA arrests one more suspect in 2021 Naupada fake currency case
Karnataka results won't have impact in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai reports 28 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 283
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Kerala 2500 kg of drugs worth Rs 12000 crore seized by NCB Navy

Kerala: 2,500 kg of drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore seized by NCB, Navy

Updated on: 13 May,2023 08:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The drug cache had started on a 'mother ship' -- a large vessel that distributes narcotics to various boats during its journey -- from the Makran coast around Pakistan and Iran, officials said

Kerala: 2,500 kg of drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore seized by NCB, Navy

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Kerala: 2,500 kg of drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore seized by NCB, Navy
x
00:00

About 2,500 kg of narcotics worth about Rs 12,000 crore has been seized off India's western coast and a suspected Pakistani national apprehended, the NCB said on Saturday, calling it the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the country.


The record seizure was made by the federal anti-narcotics agency in a joint operation with the Indian Navy, it said.



The drug cache had started on a "mother ship" -- a large vessel that distributes narcotics to various boats during its journey -- from the Makran coast around Pakistan and Iran, it said.


Also Read: NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport

As many as 134 sacks of suspected methamphetamine, a Pakistani national, the intercepted boat and some other items salvaged from the ship were brought to Mattancherry Wharf in Kochi in Kerala and handed over by the Navy to the Narcotics Control Bureau, it said.

"NCB has initiated the seizure procedures and the primary analysis is that all of the packets contain methamphetamine of high purity.

"As the seizure procedures are still underway, the exact quantity of methamphetamine recovered is not clear yet. However, from the number of packets recovered, we estimate it to be around 2,500 kg," the NCB said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
india indian navy Narcotics Control Bureau kerala news India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK