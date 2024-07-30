CM Vijayan said 45 camps have been set up in the district and around 3,069 people have been rehabilitated

Kerala landslide. Pic/PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that 93 people died and around 128 were injured in the massive Kerala landslide in the northern Wayanad district, reported the PTI.

The landslide left behind a trail of destruction and despair.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that of the dead, 34 bodies were identified and 18 were handed over to families, according to the PTI.

The CM also said that 16 bodies were recovered from the Chaliyar river at Pothukal village in the district. Besides that, body parts were also recovered by those carrying out search and rescue operations, he said.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the initial landslide occurred around 2 am and the next one hit around 4.30 am, leaving hundreds trapped beneath the debris and many more being swept away.

The landslides occurred when the villagers were sleeping, catching them off-guard and resulting in the high number of casualties, he said.

CM Vijayan said 45 camps have been set up in the district and around 3,069 people have been rehabilitated there.

Kerala declares two-day state mourning

Meanwhile, following the devastating landslide in Wayanad, the Kerala government on Tuesday declared state mourning for two days, as per the PTI.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that claimed numerous lives and resulted in the widespread destruction of homes and other property.

An official notification issued by Chief Secretary V Venu has declared official mourning on July 30 and 31.

As per protocol, the National Flag will be kept half-mast and all public functions and celebrations will be cancelled.

As rescue teams recover bodies and body parts from the rivers and the mud, it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people killed in the tragedy, a source said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping a close watch on the situation and Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian has been sent to visit the affected area.

PM Modi has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan and assured him of all possible help from the Centre.

More than 300 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, fire brigade, citizen safety, police and local emergency response teams have been deployed for the search-and-rescue operations.

(with PTI inputs)