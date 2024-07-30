State Health Minister Veena George said 23 bodies have been recovered so far while 70 people injured in the landslide are being treated in various hospitals

Several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides. Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article Kerala landslides: Death toll rises to 23; rescue underway x 00:00

23 people have died in the landslides that hit Kerala's Wayanad on Tueday as per the latest death toll. The landslide was triggered by torrential rain in Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Health Minister Veena George said 23 bodies have been recovered so far and were kept in various hospital morgues.

Four people, including a child, died in Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of a family from Nepal died in Thondernad village, according to the Wayanad district authorities, said the PTI report.

As per the PTI report, three bodies, including that of a five-year-old, were recovered from the banks of a river near Pothukal village, authorities said.

Additionally, hundreds are feared to be trapped, but the authorities have not confirmed the same.

Over 70 persons who were injured in the landslides have been admitted to various hospitals, said State Revenue Minister K Rajan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on 'X', expressed concern over the incident. He said that he spoke to Kerala CM Vijayan Pinarayi and assured all possible help from the Centre to the state.

"Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured.

"Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there," Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

വയനാടിൻ്റെ ചില ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ ഉണ്ടായ ഉരുൾപൊട്ടലിൽ ദുഃഖമുണ്ട്. പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടവരെ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട എല്ലാവർക്കുമൊപ്പമാണ് എൻ്റെ ചിന്തകൾ. പരിക്കേറ്റവർക്കായി പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കുന്നു.



ദുരിതബാധിതരെ സഹായിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം ഇപ്പോൾ നടന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. കേരള മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ശ്രീ… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2024

As per the PTI report, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the affected areas affected which have been cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that two Air Force helicopters will soon leave for Wayanad from Sulur to assist the search and rescue operations.

According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides, reported PTI.