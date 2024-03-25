Kerala: Man detained after death of 2.5-year-old daughter

Kerala police have taken a man into custody after his family raised suspicions regarding the death of his 2.5-year-old daughter. The child was brought to a hospital by her father

The Kerala police have taken a man into custody after his family raised suspicions regarding the death of his 2.5-year-old daughter.

The child was brought to a hospital in Wandoor by her father on Sunday, claiming that she had choked on her food.

However, she could not be saved. Later, her relatives alleged that he had assaulted the child. We have registered a case of unnatural death, and he is currently under custody, they said.

They are awaiting the postmortem report to proceed with the case.

Relatives told the media that there were some marital issues, and the mother of the child had lodged a complaint against him.

"He called us and claimed that the child choked on something and died," the family said.

The kin also alleged that there were injury marks on the child's body and demanded stern action.

