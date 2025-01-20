Kerala woman sentenced to death for boyfriend’s murder

The victim, Sharon Raj, was a native of Parassala in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

The crime took place in 2022. Representation Pic/istock

A court in Kerala on Monday sentenced a woman to death for the sensational murder of her boyfriend in 2022. The 24-year-old convict, Greeshma, had sought leniency in sentencing by citing her academic achievements, lack of prior criminal history, and the fact that she is her parents' only daughter.

In its 586-page verdict, the court observed that there was no need to consider the convict's age and other circumstances over the gravity of the crime committed, according to the prosecutor. The victim, Sharon Raj, was a native of Parassala in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

According to the prosecution, Raj was lured by Greeshma to her house in Ramavarmanchirai, located in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, on October 14, 2022, and poisoned with an ayurvedic tonic laced with paraquat, a herbicide. Raj, 23, succumbed to multiple organ failure at a hospital 11 days later, on October 25, 2022, after consuming the lethal concoction.

