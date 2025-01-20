Breaking News
Kerala woman sentenced to death for boyfriend's murder

Kerala woman sentenced to death for boyfriend’s murder

Updated on: 21 January,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
Agencies

The victim, Sharon Raj, was a native of Parassala in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

Kerala woman sentenced to death for boyfriend’s murder

The crime took place in 2022. Representation Pic/istock

A court in Kerala on Monday sentenced a woman to death for the sensational murder of her boyfriend in 2022. The 24-year-old convict, Greeshma, had sought leniency in sentencing by citing her academic achievements, lack of prior criminal history, and the fact that she is her parents' only daughter.


In its 586-page verdict, the court observed that there was no need to consider the convict's age and other circumstances over the gravity of the crime committed, according to the prosecutor. The victim, Sharon Raj, was a native of Parassala in the Thiruvananthapuram district.


According to the prosecution, Raj was lured by Greeshma to her house in Ramavarmanchirai, located in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, on October 14, 2022, and poisoned with an ayurvedic tonic laced with paraquat, a herbicide. Raj, 23, succumbed to multiple organ failure at a hospital 11 days later, on October 25, 2022, after consuming the lethal concoction.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

thiruvananthapuram kerala india India news national news

