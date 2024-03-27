Breaking News
Kerala Young woman doctor found dead in Thiruvananthapuram flat
Kerala: Young woman doctor found dead in Thiruvananthapuram flat

Updated on: 27 March,2024 11:29 AM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
PTI |

Medical college police said it was a suspected case of suicide and an investigation is underway.

A 30-year-old woman doctor of the Government Medical College Hospital was found dead in a flat here, police said on Wednesday.


Abhirami Balakrishnan, who had been serving as a senior resident doctor in the Medical College, was found lying unconscious in a flat near Ulloor where she was staying, they said.


Medical college police said it was a suspected case of suicide and an investigation is underway.


"After completing her masters in general medicine, she was working as a resident doctor at the government medical college," a police officer said.

Police suspect that she injected some medicine and said that further details could only be confirmed only after a post-mortem, he said.

A native of Vellanad near here, Balakrishnan was living in the flat for some time.

The tragedy came to light after the family members contacted the house owner saying that she was not receiving their phone calls.

She was confirmed dead at the Medical College later, police said.

Abhirami was married to another doctor, reportedly working outside the state, some months ago.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kerala thiruvananthapuram India news national news Indian Police Force
