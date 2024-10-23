King Charles III bids Australia goodbye

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, watched dancers perform at a Sydney Indigenous community center

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Sydney Opera House. Pic/AFP

King Charles III ended the first visit to Australia by a reigning British monarch in 13 years on Tuesday as anti-monarchists hope the debate surrounding his journey is a step toward an Australian citizen becoming head of state. Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, watched dancers perform at a Sydney Indigenous community center.

The couple used tongs to cook sausages at a community barbecue lunch at the central suburb of Parramatta and later shook the hands of well-wishers for the last time during their visit outside the Sydney Opera House.

Their final engagement was an inspection of navy ships on Sydney Harbor in an event known as a fleet review. Charles’s trip was scaled down as he is undergoing cancer treatment.

