Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: ‘Shooters were in direct contact with Anmol Bishnoi’
Mumbai: 10-year-old girl battles for life after being slapped by tutor
Naupada hit-and-run: Police arrest 28-year-old Merc driver
Exclusive | Palghar: 2 freed after 9 years in jail, as court slams botched investigation
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > King Charles III bids Australia goodbye

King Charles III bids Australia goodbye

Updated on: 23 October,2024 08:34 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Agencies |

Top

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, watched dancers perform at a Sydney Indigenous community center

King Charles III bids Australia goodbye

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Sydney Opera House. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
King Charles III bids Australia goodbye
x
00:00

King Charles III ended the first visit to Australia by a reigning British monarch in 13 years on Tuesday as anti-monarchists hope the debate surrounding his journey is a step toward an Australian citizen becoming head of state. Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, watched dancers perform at a Sydney Indigenous community center.


The couple used tongs to cook sausages at a community barbecue lunch at the central suburb of Parramatta and later shook the hands of well-wishers for the last time during their visit outside the Sydney Opera House.


Their final engagement was an inspection of navy ships on Sydney Harbor in an event known as a fleet review. Charles’s trip was scaled down as he is undergoing cancer treatment.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia melbourne world news united kingdom prince charles International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK