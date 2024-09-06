Kolkata doctor rape-murder: ‘Ghosh ordered renovation post murder’

He demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation and a fair investigation

A patient leaves RG Kar Hospital as doctors continue their protest on Thursday. Pic/PTI

BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya has cited a letter dated August 10 allegedly signed by Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital, which appears to show the hospital’s attempt to cover up the crime scene of a trainee doctor’s rape and murder. Malviya claimed that the letter proves the West Bengal government and hospital lied about when renovations began near the crime scene. He demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation and a fair investigation.

In a post on X, Malviya stated, “This is explosive. Yet another piece of evidence, which establishes that Dr Sandip Ghosh, now arrested, disgraced former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, ordered repair/renovation of toilet, near the Seminar Room (scene of crime) on 10th Aug, a day after the young lady doctor was brutally raped and murdered (she was killed on the intervening night of August 8th/9th).”

“It means the claim of renovation starting prior to the date of crime was an OUTRIGHT LIE. The WB Govt and the hospital LIED. Kolkata Police even filed complaints against those, who shared the video of the broken wall,” he added. Malviya further targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the hospital administration and the Kolkata Police regarding the letter and accused that three of them “colluded” to destroy all evidences and “sanitised” the scene of crime.

