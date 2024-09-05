Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Reclaim the Night Thousands rally in Bengal for justice after Kolkata doctor rape murder

Reclaim the Night: Thousands rally in Bengal for justice after Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Updated on: 05 September,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

The darkened city, illuminated only by the flickering flames, mourned the tragic death of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital while expressing steadfast support for her grieving family

Reclaim the Night: Thousands rally in Bengal for justice after Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Pic/AFP

In a powerful display of unity and defiance, thousands of women across West Bengal marched on Wednesday midnight as part of the "Reclaim the Night" campaign, demanding justice for a doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a hospital here last month. As the clock struck 9 pm, Kolkata witnessed a unique and stirring act of civic solidarity with residents turning off their lights for an hour, and descending onto the streets with candles in hand.


The darkened city, illuminated only by the flickering flames, mourned the tragic death of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital while expressing steadfast support for her grieving family. The "Reclaim the Night" movement, largely driven by social media, gained momentum as protests kicked off at 11:30 pm, marking the second such gathering since a midnight campaign on August 14.



Across the state, from small towns to bustling cities, the air reverberated with the rallying cry: "We want justice". Political party flags were notably absent, and protesters were seen holding the national flags aloft, underscoring the unified call for justice beyond partisan lines. In Kolkata, the spirit of the protest was palpable. Women from all walks of life, students, professionals and homemakers marched together, their voices rising in unison against the violence that had claimed the doctor's life.


At Biswa Bangla Gate in New Town, thousands gathered, carrying candles and holding poignant posters. The protests extended beyond the state's capital with similar scenes unfolding across the districts. The movement spread to other key locations, including Berhampore, Chinsurah, Santiniketan, Krishnanagar, Bardhaman, Siliguri, Barasat, Barrackpore, Rajarhat-Newtown, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.

In a particularly moving moment at Sealdah Station, pavement dwellers joined the protest, with some women blowing conch shells, a traditional symbol of resistance and defiance. The sound resonated through the station, adding an unexpected yet uplifting touch to the protest. As night fell, the streets of Bengal became a sea of flickering candles and raised voices, a testament to the strength and resilience of its women.

