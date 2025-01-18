On August 9, a trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar room at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. The incident sparked widespread protests. Following the incident, Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime

Social activists shout slogans demanding justice for the Kolkata rape-murder victim near the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court in Kolkata on Saturday during the trial (PIC/AFP)

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court in West Bengal on Saturday found Sanjay Roy guilty in the Kolkata rape-murder case, news agency ANI reported. On August 9, 2024, a trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The verdict was delivered by Justice Anirban Das. The quantum of punishment will be announced by the court on Monday.

The court stated that Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim), and 103/1 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been framed against the accused. "There is a complaint against the accused that he went to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, entered the seminar room, assaulted and murdered the lady doctor who was resting there," the court said.

Roy pleaded with the judge, asserting that he had been falsely implicated in the case, ANI reported.

"I have not done this. Those who have done this are being let go. I have been falsely implicated," he told the court.

"I always wear a rudraksha chain around my neck. If I had committed the crime, my chain would have been broken at the place of occurrence. I cannot commit this crime," accused Roy added.

However, Justice Das replied that the accused would be heard again on Monday.

"You will be heard on Monday. Now, I am sending you to judicial custody. Your punishment will be announced on Monday. I have fixed the time at 12:30 to hear. The punishment will then be announced," he said.

The Kolkata rape-murder case had sparked widespread protests. Following the incident, Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.

In November, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The charge sheet named Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for alleged their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

In addition to the corruption case, Ghosh was questioned over the murder, too. As part of the investigation, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on him.

A delay in filing the charge sheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Ghosh.

Earlier on Saturday, the father of the victim remarked that whatever punishment is deemed appropriate will be decided by the court.

Speaking to ANI, he asserted that they would continue to seek justice through the court.

"Not just one, but the DNA report shows the presence of four boys and one girl. We will feel some relief when the accused are punished. Until we get justice, we will keep knocking on the doors of the court and will also seek the support of the people of the country," the father said.

He also alleged that CBI had done nothing in the matter.

"The CBI has done nothing in this matter. There is no question of satisfaction here. We have raised several questions before the High Court and the Supreme Court. We have sought answers from the court itself. We did not seek answers from the CBI, but the court assigned all responsibility to the CBI," he said.

(With ANI inputs)