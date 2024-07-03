MNS leader Prakash Mahajan also asked the government if it is going to give benefits to the people who are not of this country

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article 'Ladki Bahin' scheme benefits should not be given to those with two wives: MNS leader x 00:00

The Maharashtra government should not extend the benefit of its 'Ladki Bahin' scheme for women to communities where people have two wives, "especially" the Muslims, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Prakash Mahajan said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Under the state government's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' announced last week in the annual budget, eligible women will be given Rs 1,500 per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, MNS leader Mahajan reportedly criticized the scheme and said some of its aspects needed clarification.

According to the PTI report, Mahajan added, "A community where people have two wives and two or more children, especially people from the Muslim community, should not be given the benefit of this scheme."

He also criticized the government's decision to relax conditions for the grant of domicile certificates, reported PTI.

"Lakhs of Bangladeshi people are staying in Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan, and they have ration cards and voter ID cards. Is the government going to give benefits to the people who are not of this country?" Mahajan asked.

The scheme, announced in the state budget tabled in the assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is reportedly aimed at married, divorced, and destitute women in the age group of 21 to 60 years who will get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

However, the age limit for the scheme has been increased to 65 years, stated CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, reported PTI.

CM Shinde accused the opposition of spreading false narratives against the government.

CM Shinde asked beneficiary women not to pay bribes to officials to get themselves registered for the scheme.

"If someone asks for money, lodge a complaint and the concerned official will be suspended," the chief minister said, as per the PTI.

The last date for filing applications for the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' has been extended to August 31.

"A decision was taken in a meeting presided over by the Chief Minister to extend the application deadline for the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme till August 31st," CMO Maharashtra said in a post on X.

(with inputs from PTI)