Imtiaz Jaleel further claimed the political language was different when he had visited the Aurangzeb's tomb

Imtiaz Jaleel. File Pic

Listen to this article Language of political parties changed after Prakash Ambedkar's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb, says AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel x 00:00

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has claimed the language of political parties changed after Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar visited the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Jaleel further claimed the political language was different when he had visited the Mughal king's tomb.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the VBA leader's visit on Saturday took place against the backdrop of protests and clashes in parts of Maharashtra recently over social media posts glorifying Aurangzeb.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Jaleel supported Ambedkar's move to visit Aurangzeb's tomb.

"The language they (other political parties) used when we visited there (tomb) has changed today. They had then created an uproar. It is now being said he (Ambedkar) has the right under the Constitution. I want to say everyone has the right to do what they wish to, go anywhere they want to. This is the beauty of the Constitution," said the Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad.

He claimed the freedom of speech and expression was being "murdered" now.

Asked if he supported Ambedkar's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb, Jaleel said, "Yes it can be supported. He wished to go there. I tell those people who are opposing the visit that this is the teaching of Chhatrapati Shivaji. People who oppose it don't know why Chhatrapati Shivaji was great."

Jaleel said he does not know what was Ambedkar's intention behind visiting the tomb, but he knows the structure is protected by the central government's archaeological department.

"Tell me one incident in 75 years when his (Aurangzeb's) birth anniversary was celebrated or photos flashed by the Muslim community. The BJP came to power and suddenly the name 'Aurangzeb, Aurangzeb' comes," he said.

Jaleel claimed the "work of sowing (seeds of ) poison" was now on.

If something has gone wrong centuries back, you cannot take revenge today, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.