Latur: 200 persons take ill after eating food at religious event; all treated, says official

The incident took place during a 'Harinam saptah' function in Waghnalwadi in Deoni tehsil on Thursday night

Around 200 persons fell ill after eating food at a religious event in Latur, Maharashtra. They were treated at a local hospital and all are safe, said district health office.

As per PTI report, the incident took place during a 'Harinam saptah' function in Waghnalwadi in Deoni tehsil on Thursday night. "Since it was Ekadashi on Thursday, 'bhagar' (made from barnyard millets) was served at 5pm. By midnight, around 200 persons complained of uneasiness and several of them started vomiting," the official said.

Some were treated the local PHC and others given first aid at a makeshift facility in the temple. Nobody is critical at present and the situation has been controlled, District Health Officer Dr HV Vadgave said.

Meanwhile, in the Gurugram incident where five people vomited after eating at a Gurugram restaurant, the district food safety office has issued a show-cause notice to the La Forestta cafe-cum-restaurant on Tuesday. The notice asks restaurant to reply within 15 days on why its licence should not be cancelled or suspended in the wake of the incident, reported PTI.

As per PTI report, the manager of the restaurant located in Sector 90 was also arrested on Tuesday. "You are hereby directed to provide a complete list of food articles that were served on that day to the consumers and to inform why and how the incident took place... it appears that you are not complying with the hygienic conditions as proposed in the FSS Act and there has been serious negligence on your part regarding maintaining of food safety," the notice read.

The five diners, who are friends, vomited and suffered bleeding in the mouth after consuming the dry ice served to them in an apparent mix-up at the eatery. According to the complaint lodged by one of them, they had gone to the La Forestta restaurant on the night of March 3.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed the five friends purportedly vomiting blood. Police said earlier that two of the five people were still hospitalised.

