Jal Jeevan Mission is a central programme to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households in rural India

Representation image. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Latur: 274 contractors to face action over delay in Jal Jeevan Mission; 21 illegal water connections attached to dam disconnected x 00:00

A total of 274 contractors will face action over alleged delay in carrying out the work under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Sunday.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a central programme envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households in rural India. The officials said there were complaints of delay in the work under the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Chief Executive Officer of Latur Zilla Parishad Anmol Sagar has ordered action as per government rules against 274 such contractors for failing to do their work on time.

In August last year, Latur MP Sudhakar Shrangare had demanded a probe alleging sub-standard work in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in the district.

Meanwhile, a total of 21 illegal water connections were disconnected using a JCB machine and other machinery in Latur district on Sunday under a special campaign, an official said.

A joint team comprising officials of the Revenue Department and Latur city municipal corporation found the water was being pumped illegally from the valve of the water supplying line which is connected to Dhanegaon dam, said sub-divisional officer Rohini Narhe-Virole.

In the first phase, the campaign covered areas between Latur city and Ranzani village in Kalamb tehsil.



District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge had instructed to carry out a joint campaign to prevent illegal water withdrawal.

A municipal official said about 10 to 15 per cent of water was leaking due to illegal connections.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.