All our faiths and scriptures are there to guide us to be good, compassionate people

Ela Gandhi

Listen to this article Let’s resist divisive forces: Ela Gandhi x 00:00

Hatred, animosity and violence are not part of any religious teachings and those who promote them in the name of religion are misinterpreting faith for mischievous reasons and should be shunned, Ela Gandhi, South African peace activist and Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter, said.

Her remarks came as she responded to social media posts which claimed that the Gandhi Development and Phoenix Settlement Trust deliberately left out Hindu prayers at an interfaith meeting hosted at the Phoenix Settlement, which her grandfather started during his tenure in Durban.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All our faiths and scriptures are there to guide us to be good, compassionate people. Hatred and violence are not part of our essential religious teachings. Those who promote the acts in the name of religion are misinterpreting their faiths for mischievous reasons.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever