Light to heavy rains in Rajasthan following onset of monsoon

Light to heavy rain was recorded in different parts of Rajasthan due to the onset of monsoon leading to a drop in maximum and minimum temperatures, the meteorological department said on Wednesday and sounded an orange alert for nine districts of the state.

It has predicted heavy rains in Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions in south-eastern Rajasthan in the next two days.

Banswara received 10 cm of rain followed by 9 cm in Jayal of Nagaur district, 8 cm in Nasirabad of Ajmer, 7 cm in Kekdi, 7 cm in Mandrayal, 6 cm in Savar, 6 cm in Mandalgarh and 6 cm in Rohat, the weather department said.

The minimum temperatures in most parts of Rajasthan were recorded between 28.8 degrees Celsius and 23.7 degrees Celsius.

