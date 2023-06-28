Breaking News
Light to heavy rains in Rajasthan following onset of monsoon

Updated on: 28 June,2023 02:40 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI

It has predicted heavy rains in Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions in south-eastern Rajasthan in the next two days

Light to heavy rain was recorded in different parts of Rajasthan due to the onset of monsoon leading to a drop in maximum and minimum temperatures, the meteorological department said on Wednesday and sounded an orange alert for nine districts of the state.


It has predicted heavy rains in Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions in south-eastern Rajasthan in the next two days.


Banswara received 10 cm of rain followed by 9 cm in Jayal of Nagaur district, 8 cm in Nasirabad of Ajmer, 7 cm in Kekdi, 7 cm in Mandrayal, 6 cm in Savar, 6 cm in Mandalgarh and 6 cm in Rohat, the weather department said.


The minimum temperatures in most parts of Rajasthan were recorded between 28.8 degrees Celsius and 23.7 degrees Celsius.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

