Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ahead of first phase, 460 polling staff head to sensitive booths in Gadchiroli-Chimur

Ahead of the first phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024, more than 460 polling officials set out for 'sensitive' and 'hypersensitive' booths in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli-Chimur

Ahead of the first phase of polling on April 19 for Lok Sabha elections 2024, more than 460 polling officials set out on Wednesday for 'sensitive' and 'hypersensitive' booths in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha seat, a release said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the constituency has 1,891 polling booths of which 319 centres have been marked 'sensitive', 200 'hypersensitive' and 16 'highly sensitive'.

The release by the Gadchiroli District Information Office said that 80 polling team members were flown to the booths assigned to them, 359 travelled by buses and 23 were sent by jeeps in the Naxal-affected constituency, bordering Chhattisgarh and Telangana, as per the PTI.

The Gadchiroli-Chimur is among the five constituencies in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region that will go to polls on April 19 (Friday) in the first phase.

Campaign ends in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the campaigning for Lok Sabha elections 2024 came to an end in five constituencies of eastern Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, reported the PTI.

The polling will be held in the constituencies of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra including Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli in the first phase of elections on April 19.

In Nagpur, a direct fight is on cards between Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and Congress' Vikas Thakre.

In 2019, Nitin Gadkari had defeated Congress' Nana Patole by 2,16,000 votes.

The constituency, which also houses the headquarters of the RSS, has a total of 22,18,259 voters including 11,10, 840 male voters, 11,07,197 female and 222 transgender ones, according to the PTI.

In Chandrapur, BJP candidate and Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is facing Congress nominee Pratibha Dhanorkar, wife of late Suresh Dhanorkar who was the lone Congress MP elected to the Lok Sabha from Maharashtra in 2019 from the seat. The Congress MP had passed away last year.

Maharashtra's Chandrapur has a total of 18,36,314 voters (9,45,026 male and 8,91,240 female), as per the PTI.

In Bhandara-Gondia, the BJP has fielded sitting MP Sunil Mendhe, who is pitted against Congress candidate Dr Prashant Patole.

(with PTI inputs)

