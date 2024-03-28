Bawankule's statement on case involving Navneet Rana misleading, Congress writes to EC, SC

Breaking News
Bawankules statement on case involving Navneet Rana misleading Congress writes to EC SC
Updated on: 28 March,2024 08:07 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Congress wrote to the Election Commission and Supreme Court, accusing Chandrashekhar Bawankule of giving a misleading statement in a case involving MP Navneet Rana

Chandrashekhar Bawankule. File Pic

Listen to this article
The Congress on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission (EC) and the Supreme Court, accusing Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule of giving a misleading statement in a case involving MP Navneet Rana, reported the PTI.


The statement amounted to contempt of court and a violation of the model code, the Congress has claimed, as per the PTI.


In a video message, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged that Chandrashekhar Bawankule had claimed that the SC had given its judgment on a caste validity certificate case concerning Rana, as per the PTI.


Navneet Rana, who currently represents the Amravati Lok Sabha seat, joined the ruling BJP at the Chandrashekhar Bawankule's residence in Nagpur, Maharashtra along with her supporters late Wednesday night.

The BJP announced her name as the party candidate for the Amravati seat, and Chandrashekhar Bawankule said she would file her election nomination on April 4, according to the PTI.

Atul Londhe claimed that Chandrashekhar Bawankule's statement was misleading as the SC has not yet given any decision on Rana's caste validity certificate case and that the matter is still sub judice. The utterance amounts to contempt of court and a violation of the model code of conduct, he said, the news agency reported on Thursday.

The Congress has demanded registration of a case against Chandrashekhar Bawankule and has given a written complaint to the Election Commission and Supreme Court against him, Atul Londhe said, adding that his party will also file a petition in the court in this matter.

Navneet Rana had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate against the undivided Shiv Sena's then MP Anandrao Adsul from the Amravati constituency in Maharashtra. However, soon there were allegations against her of submitting a fake caste certificate, the PTI reported.

On June 8, 2021, the Bombay High Court said the 'Mochi' caste certificate submitted by Navneet Rana was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents. It had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on her.

Last month, The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on her plea challenging the high court's verdict cancelling her caste certificate.

(with PTI inputs)

