Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress will win 20 seats in Karnataka, says DK Shivakumar x 00:00

On a day when the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday expressed confidence that the Congress would win 20 constituencies in the state. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said, "This is a festival of democracy. We need to enjoy and celebrate this festival and fight it (elections) out as well. We are very confident of winning 20 seats in the state."

The deputy chief minister shared that the ruling party in the state has almost finalised their candidates and the Congress Election Committee will hold a meeting on March 19. "We have almost finalised our list of candidates. The Congress Election Committee meeting has been postponed due to Bharat Jodo Yatra's valedictory celebrations and the INDIA bloc meeting. The list will be finalised in the Committee meeting on March 19," Shivakumar said.

To a question on CN Manjunath fighting on a BJP ticket, he said, "It is pity that Manjunath is contesting from another party. JDS workers are very disappointed and upset and are ready to join the Congress." Asked about the poll expenses limit of Rs 80 lakh set by the Election Commission, he said, "Elections require spending a certain amount of money. We don't have election bonds like the BJP."

On Karnataka going to polls in two phases, he said, "We have faced two-phased elections in the past and will plan accordingly. The BJP will announce the dates according to its convenience, there is no point debating it. We are prepared to face the elections." Asked about the long poll process, Shivakumar said, "We can't take any political decisions when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place but we will continue with our development work."

Asked if there would be a last-minute 'operation' by the BJP to prise out members of the ruling party in the state, he said, "We can't rule anything out. No one is going away from our party though." On concerns over EVM tampering, he said, "It calls the entire system of holding elections into question. The informed people of Madhya Pradesh had given 75 per cent of votes to the Congress but the BJP members, themselves, were surprised by the results." Asked if PM Modi would have any impact on the elections in Karnataka, he said, "We have all seen the impact he had in the Assembly elections. He will have a similar impact this time too."

