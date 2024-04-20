The first phase of elections for eight constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh was held on Friday, with around 57. 54 per cent voting till 5 pm. Most voters had a peaceful experience, with the Uttar Pradesh police claiming that the law and order situation was maintained in all eight constituencies. D K Thakur, additional directional general of police, Meerut Division, said a large amount of security and police personnel were deployed to ensure the voting process was peaceful and smooth. We had extra force for checking along all borders and to keep anti-social elements away from polling stations. No issues were reported, he said. As per the Election Commission, a total of around 80 candidates were contesting from the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase of elections. The total number of voters is 1,44,01,543, of which 76,54,658 are men, 67,46,136 are women and 749 are of the third gender. There are around 14,845 polling booths and 7,693 polling centres in the first phase of elections, with around 18,662 EVM control units, 18,734 ballot units and 19,603 VVPATs. Around 50 per cent of polling stations had arrangements for live webcasting via Cvigil. In terms of the number of voters in the first phase, the highest number are in Moradabad and the lowest in Nagina Lok Sabha constituencies. Chief Election Officer of Uttar Pradesh, Navdeep Rinwa said that in order to keep the voting process free and fair, webcasting was arranged at a total of 7,582 polling stations for effective supervision at all three levels…by the District Election Officer, Chief Election Officer and Election Commission of India. Arrangements for videography were also made at 1,510 polling stations. In the first phase of postal ballot voting, 14,264 voters in the eligible categories (viz voters above 85 years of age, Divyang, essential services and polling personnel) cast their postal ballots. Voters above 85 years of age and Divyang voters who had opted for postal ballot were made to vote by the polling team visiting their homes. To make the process free, fair and transparent, a micro observer and videographer were deployed with the polling party and the schedule of the polling party was made available to the candidates to watch the entire process. The list of eligible voters in this category was also made available to the candidates. Complete videography of this polling process has been done. Postal ballots were also sent to a total of 27,938 service voters by the Returning Officer through electronic means (ETPBS). EDC has been issued to 7,943 personnel. To keep a close watch on the polling, the Commission also deployed eight general observers, five police observers and 10 expenditure observers. Additionally, 1,272 sector magistrates, 150 zonal magistrates, 103 static magistrates and 1,861 micro observers were deployed. The Election Commission of India had also deployed one senior general observer, one senior police observer and one senior expenditure observer at the state level, who supervised the entire election process by staying in the field. Meanwhile, some complaints were received through email by political parties on Friday, which were promptly resolved by the district officials after which the complainants were informed via email. During the voting process, till 5.00 pm, a total of 50 BUs, 50 CUs and 152 VVPATs were replaced. 1.44crNo. of voters in eight constituencies