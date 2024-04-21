Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opposition trying hard to save their dynasties, says BJP president JP Nadda

JP Nadda on Sunday, while addressing a Lok Sabha elections 2024 rally in Maharashtra's Buldhana, criticised the opposition parties, claiming they were trying hard to save their dynastic politics

JP Nadda. File Pic

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday criticised the opposition parties, claiming they were trying hard to save their dynastic politics, reported the PTI.

Addressing a Lok Sabha elections 2024 rally in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, JP Nadda said that the BJP provided a stable government in the last 10 years and crucial issues like the practice of instant triple talaq and the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya were resolved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, as per the PTI.

Targeting the opposition, he said political parties earlier used to make tall claims in their manifesto and forget their implementation after coming to power.

"The opposition parties in the country are now trying hard to save their dynastic politics, be it the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) or Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT)," JP Nadda said, according to the PTI.

The BJP offered a stable government in the last 10 years that helped in resolving crucial issues like the triple talaq and Ram temple construction, he said.

"We also provided hundreds of thousands of homes to the homeless people and increased the reach of various government schemes, offering a comfortable life to the rural people," he said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

The BJP-led government also came up with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that now offers Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Parsis and Christians (from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have come to India), JP Nadda said.

The Congress never took such steps to help them, he said.

"After PM Modi came to power, politics of the country changed and became more accountable to the people. In a way, it has become more responsible," JP Nadda said.

Polling in Maharashtra's Buldhana constituency and seven other Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 26.

The second phase of polls will be on April 26 followed by three more phases on May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The fifth and final phase of voting will take place on May 20, encompassing 13 constituencies, including Washim, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Welfare, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, and Mumbai South.

(with PTI inputs)

