NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that PM Modi's Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign involved abusing the opposition Congress rather than discussing issues the country is facing

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi only attacking Congress, not talking of issues nation is facing, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign involved abusing the opposition Congress rather than discussing issues facing the country, reported the PTI.

Talking to reporters in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, Sharad Pawar said that the campaigns of previous prime ministers highlighted their vision for the future of the country.

"But Modi saheb is indulging in jumlebazi (poll rhetoric) to influence people, making personal attacks and abusing the Congress. There is nothing on issues facing the country and how it will move ahead," Sharad Pawar claimed, as per the PTI.

The opposition leader said Jalgaon identified with the Gandh-Nehru ideology but admitted some things had changed over the past few years.

"But prevailing situation in Jalgaon and Raver Lok Sabha constituencies is conducive for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)," he added.

The opposition MVA comprises the NCP(SP), the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

PM Modi's speeches project him as PM of BJP, not country: Sharad Pawar

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, on Saturday, said that the prime minister belongs to the country and has the responsibility to lead the nation but Narendra Modi's speeches suggest he is "BJP's PM" and not India, reported news agency PTI.

PM Modi should tell the people what he and his party will do for the country instead of attacking the opposition, said the 83-year-old NCP founder at a campaign rally in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Sharad Pawar was in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to canvass for opposition MVA candidates Chandrakant Khaire, who is contesting from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, and Congress' Kalyan Kale from Jalna.

The central Maharashtra constituencies, located in the state's Marathwada region, will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

Sharad Pawar said, "I was listening to Narendra Modi's speech before I came here (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). The prime minister belongs to the entire country. If we listen to Modi's speeches, it seems he is the prime minister of BJP and not the country," reported PTI.

The NCP (SP) chief said PM Modi and BJP should tell the people what they will do for the country. "But sometimes they criticise Nehru (country's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru), sometimes Rahul Gandhi and also me at times," he said, reported PTI.

Nehru spent over ten years of his life in jail fighting against the British. He encouraged science, said Sharad Pawar.

(with PTI inputs)

