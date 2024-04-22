Sanjay Singh said that PM Modi's remark on the redistribution of wealth to minorities shows that he has realised he is losing the Lok Sabha elections 2024 immediately after the first phase of polls

Sanjay Singh. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi has realised he is losing after 1st phase of polls, says Sanjay Singh x 00:00

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on the redistribution of wealth to minorities shows that he has realised he is losing the Lok Sabha elections immediately after the first phase of the polls.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Singh accused the BJP of "murdering" democracy and claimed that the party plans to change the Constitution if voted to power.

During an election rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

"They (BJP) have looted all of the country's resources and given it to one of his (Modi's) friends. How can you (PM) say this? Hence, I feel that immediately after the first phase, Prime Minister Modi has realised that he is losing very badly this time," Singh said.

The BJP has "murdered" democracy and is planning to change the Constitution, he said, claiming that the party, if voted to power, will put a stop to reservations and end elections.

Asked about the BJP's allegations against jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader said the party should first ask for the resignation of the chief minister of Manipur, where there has been bloodshed since last year.

He also slammed the BJP for levelling allegations of corruption against the AAP government in Delhi over the fire at the landfill in Ghazipur.

"The BJP is a corrupt party that has taken all corrupt leaders into its fold," he said.

