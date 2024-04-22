Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 PM Modi has realised he is losing after 1st phase of polls says Sanjay Singh
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi has realised he is losing after 1st phase of polls, says Sanjay Singh

Updated on: 22 April,2024 06:02 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Sanjay Singh said that PM Modi's remark on the redistribution of wealth to minorities shows that he has realised he is losing the Lok Sabha elections 2024 immediately after the first phase of polls

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi has realised he is losing after 1st phase of polls, says Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi has realised he is losing after 1st phase of polls, says Sanjay Singh
x
00:00

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on the redistribution of wealth to minorities shows that he has realised he is losing the Lok Sabha elections immediately after the first phase of the polls.


Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Singh accused the BJP of "murdering" democracy and claimed that the party plans to change the Constitution if voted to power.


During an election rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.


"They (BJP) have looted all of the country's resources and given it to one of his (Modi's) friends. How can you (PM) say this? Hence, I feel that immediately after the first phase, Prime Minister Modi has realised that he is losing very badly this time," Singh said.

The BJP has "murdered" democracy and is planning to change the Constitution, he said, claiming that the party, if voted to power, will put a stop to reservations and end elections.

Asked about the BJP's allegations against jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader said the party should first ask for the resignation of the chief minister of Manipur, where there has been bloodshed since last year.

He also slammed the BJP for levelling allegations of corruption against the AAP government in Delhi over the fire at the landfill in Ghazipur.

"The BJP is a corrupt party that has taken all corrupt leaders into its fold," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
aam aadmi party Lok Sabha Elections 2024 PM Modi BJP India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK