Congress leader asserts commitment to justice for marginalised communities, highlights the need for a comprehensive caste census

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Rajesh Lilothia (third from left), and political theorist Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd (second from right) during the ‘Samajik Nyay Sammelan’ at Jawahar Bhavan, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi vows to push caste census, says ‘no force can stop it’ x 00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying those who call themselves ‘deshbhakt’ are scared of the ‘X-ray’ of caste census but “no force” can stop it.

Addressing the ‘Samajik Nyay Sammelan’ here, Gandhi said he is not interested in caste but in ‘nyay’ (justice) and asserted that it is his life’s mission to ensure justice for the 90 per cent of the population against whom injustice has been done.

“As soon as our government is formed, the first thing that would be done is a caste census,” Gandhi said. He said the Congress manifesto talks about the X-ray and the income inequality created by Modi. Modi has transferred R16 lakh crore to select business people and the Congress is going to return a small amount to the 90 per cent of the population, he said.

“We have calculated what we felt is justice and that help should be given, we put it down in the manifesto,” he said of the party’s guarantees mentioned. Taking a swipe at the media for dubbing him a “non-serious” politician in the past, Rahul cited his involvement with MGNREGA, Land Acquisition Bill, Bhatta Parsaul movement and Niyamgiri Hills matter.

‘Don’t sensationalise Pitroda comment’

The Congress on Wednesday distanced itself from Sam Pitroda’s “inheritance tax” remarks, saying sensationalising them are attempts at diverting attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “malicious” poll campaign.

Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had talked about the inheritance tax law in the United States and referred to the “redistribution of wealth” issue.

Sam Pitroda has exposed Cong: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday launched an all-out attack on the Congress over Sam Pitroda’s “inheritance tax” remarks, alleging he has exposed the party’s “nefarious design” of taking away common people’s wealth and property.

The BJP’s accusation came after Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, talked about “inheritance tax in the United States” on the Congress’ “redistribution of wealth” issue.

