Lok Sabha Elections 2024 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote in Nagpur urges public to exercise franchise
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote in Nagpur, urges public to exercise franchise

Updated on: 19 April,2024 10:24 AM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged the public to come out and vote in huge numbers for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, keeping the interest of the country in mind.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote in Nagpur, urges public to exercise franchise

Mohan Bhagwat. Pic/PTI

As polls for the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 commenced in Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS), was among the early birds to cast his ballot. Bhagwat exercised his right to vote at a polling station in Mahal soon after the voting began at 7 am. 


As per a PTI report, Bhagwat, after casting his vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, urged the public to come out and vote in huge numbers. He also urged them to keep in mind the interest of the country first while casting their ballot. 


"Voting is our responsibility and right as well. We kind of chart out the future of our country for the next five years. Hence, today, the first thing I did was to vote," he was quoted as saying in the PTI report. 


Expressing his belief that there should be 100 per cent voting, the RSS chief said it is important for every citizen to contribute to shaping the democratic landscape.

In Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, which includes constituencies like Nagpur, Ramtek, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondia, and Gadchiroli-Chimur, voting is underway in the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This phase covers 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories and is the second-longest polling exercise. The first longest election was held from September 1951 to February 1952. 

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which commenced on Friday, will conclude on June 1 and the results will be announced on June 4 after counting of votes. 

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is crucial since the state sends the second-largest number of parliamentarians after Uttar Pradesh. 

