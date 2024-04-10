Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA allies finally resolve seat-sharing row; Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10
Exclusive | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Contesting because Sansad ne bulaya hai, says Sudhir Mungantiwar
Maharashtra: Factories, bungalows, flats, slums...there’s an MD lab everywhere
Mumbai: Why not a hawker-free Mount Mary?
Mumbai: Navy man loses Rs 5.97 cr to task fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 You have elected Sharad Pawars daughter 3 times now elect his daughter in law says Ajit Pawar
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: You have elected Sharad Pawar's daughter 3 times, now elect his daughter-in-law, says Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 10 April,2024 08:58 AM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate, is pitted against her sister-in-law and sitting Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Pune district

Lok Sabha elections 2024: You have elected Sharad Pawar's daughter 3 times, now elect his daughter-in-law, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: You have elected Sharad Pawar's daughter 3 times, now elect his daughter-in-law, says Ajit Pawar
x
00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday sought support for his wife in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and sent out a message to Baramati voters, telling them they have elected his uncle Sharad Pawar's daughter three times, but now they should elect his daughter-in-law, reported news agency PTI.


Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate, is pitted against her sister-in-law and sitting Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Pune district. Sule is the candidate of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).


Baramati, from where Ajit Pawar is an MLA, is the home turf of the Pawar family.


"...You have been with the Pawars for so long, but now there must be some thought about what to do (in Lok Sabha polls) as there are two candidates from the same family. You must be wondering whom to support, whom to vote for. It is simple, as you have been with the Pawars for so long, just go and vote for (another) Pawar (referring to Sunetra Pawar)," he said, reported PTI.

The deputy CM, who heads the ruling NCP, was speaking at a programme of party workers in Baramati.

By voting for Sunetra Pawar, people won't be breaking the tradition of supporting the family, said the deputy CM.

"Recall the 1991 Lok Sabha elections when you elected the son, meaning me. Later, you elected the father, meaning Pawar Saheb, and after that you voted for the daughter, meaning Supriya Sule, for three consecutive terms. Now, just go and elect the daughter-in-law (Sunetra Pawar). Everything will be balanced," he remarked, reported PTI.

The NCP leader added that by doing this, everyone -- son, father, daughter, and daughter-in-law -- will be happy.

Taking potshots at his cousins and family members who are currently opposing him and siding with Sharad Pawar, the deputy CM said in none of his elections his cousins campaigned for him.

"But now all are working. You (cousins) did not feel like working for me when I contested elections. Are you going to work after this election? There will only be Ajit Pawar and his party workers and no one will be there. Their (family members) work is temporary. They are like mushrooms that grow in rains but after polls, all these mushrooms will go on foreign trips," he quipped, reported PTI.

Ajit Pawar said he is exercising restraint while speaking, but if he decides to speak openly, it would be difficult for many of these people to move in public or show their faces, reported PTI.

"Do not force me to open my mouth," he warned his family detractors.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 to the 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20. In Baramati, polling will be held on May 7.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajit pawar sharad pawar supriya sule nationalist congress party maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 baramati
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK