Lok Sabha elections: Samajwadi Party declares 6 candidates from UP, gives 1 seat to TMC

Updated on: 15 March,2024 06:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Uttar Pradesh has highest number of Lok Sabha constituencies in India

Akhilesh Yadav. File pic/PTI

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday declared six of its candidates from Uttar Pradesh (UP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The part gave one seat in UP to Trinamool Congress. 


The six candidates are Yashveer Singh (Bijnor), Manoj Kumar (Nagina), Bhanu Pratap Singh (Meerut), Bijendra Singh (Aligarh), Jasveer Valmiki (Hathras) and Daroga Saroj (Lalganj), the party posted on X. The SP gave the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat to the Trinamool Congress.


Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission to announce dates on March 16


Uttar Pradesh has highest number of Lok Sabha constituencies in India with 80. It is still not clear if Congress and Samajwadi party will contest in alliance in Uttar Pradesh and the status of seat sharing of INDIA bloc. 

Meanwhile, Thirteen candidates -- 10 from the ruling NDA and three of Samajwadi Party -- were elected unopposed in the biennial elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday. 

With this, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party will now have a leader of opposition in the council. There is no leader of opposition in the council as the main opposition party must have at least 10 members in the 100-member council to have a leader of opposition. 

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday started his Lok Sabha election campaign from western Uttar Pradesh with a 'Jan Sampark Yatra' and claimed that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP on all 80 seats in the state. 

Yadav, who has been fielded by his party from Badaun Lok Sabha seat, also said that the ruling BJP is not finding a candidate against him.
Earlier in a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said he shares a decades-long relationship with the region. "I have several stories and memories related to Badaun," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

samajwadi party akhilesh yadav 2024 lok sabha elections trinamool congress India news uttar pradesh
