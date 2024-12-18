Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, accusing Shah of "insulting" Dr. Ambedkar's legacy and "hurting the sentiments" of millions who revere Ambedkar as the architect of the Indian Constitution

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kumari Selja and KC Venugopal and other opposition MPs hold portraits of Dr. BR Ambedkar during a protest amid the Winter session of Parliament. (Pic/PTI)

Both houses of the Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until 2 pm due to ongoing protests by opposition parties on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

The disruption comes from controversial remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr. BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

"I rise today to bring to the attention of this House the deeply offensive and disrespectful remarks made by the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, 2024, regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. These remarks not only insult Dr Ambedkar's legacy but also hurt the sentiments of crores of people who revere him as the founding father of modern India and a symbol of social justice and equality," Tagore stated in the notice.

During a two-day discussion on 75 years of the Constitution, Amit Shah criticised the Congress party for frequently invoking Ambedkar's name, saying it had become a "fashion".

"If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for 7 lives," he said.

Tagore described Shah's statement as "blasphemous" and an "attempt to undermine" Ambedkar's critical role in drafting the Constitution.

Earlier, the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill proposing 'One Nation, One Election' was introduced.

The bill, which seeks to synchronise Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, was passed with 269 votes in favor and 196 against.

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's suggestion, the bill will be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah said, "When the One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion. If the Law Minister is willing to send the bill to JPC, the discussion on its introduction can end," stated ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)