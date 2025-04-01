Opposition parties have strongly criticised the bill, calling it unconstitutional and detrimental to the interests of the Muslim community. Several prominent Muslim organisations have also been mobilising support against it

The NDA has 293 MPs in the Lower House with a current strength of 542.

The Lok Sabha is set to debate and pass the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, with the Rajya Sabha expected to take it up on Thursday, reported PTI. The bill has sparked a clash between the government, which is determined to push it through, and a united Opposition calling it unconstitutional.

Key NDA allies—TDP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, and LJP (Ram Vilas)—have issued whips directing their MPs to support the bill. However, some BJP allies continue to push for additional amendments, though they remain committed to the NDA’s stance.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha sent a notice to Dr Shrikant Shinde, who is the Leader of the party in the Lower House of the Parliament, urging all lawmakers of the party to attend the legislative meeting, which will be held in the first week of April.

All Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs are informed that some highly important matters and legislative work will be discussed and passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Accordingly, they have been asked to remain compulsorily present in the House on all the three days for the entire duration and support the government.

According to PTI, the opposition INDIA bloc also strategised its resistance during a meeting in Parliament, expressing concerns over being sidelined, reported PTI.

Congress’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, accused the government of stifling Opposition voices and demanded more time for debate, along with discussions on other pressing issues such as Manipur and voter ID concerns.

Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the business advisory committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Om Birla, had allocated eight hours for discussion, with the possibility of an extension based on the House’s consensus.

During the BAC meeting, Opposition leaders staged a walkout, protesting the government's handling of the proceedings, PTI reported.

Despite the Opposition’s protests, the ruling BJP-led NDA holds a numerical advantage in the Lok Sabha, making the bill’s passage likely.

In the Rajya Sabha, BAC has scheduled the debate for Thursday, by which time the Lower House is expected to have made its decision. While the number game is more even in the Rajya Sabha, it is still in favour of the BJP-led NDA. The Upper House is expected to take up the bill for passage after it gets the nod of the Lok Sabha.

AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi, a sharp critic of the bill, told reporters that he will put forth his view during the debate to show how "unconstitutional" it is. This bill is aimed at curbing the religious freedom of Muslims, he alleged, adding that people will teach BJP's allies like TDP and JD(U) a lesson.

The NDA has 293 MPs in the Lower House with a current strength of 542, and the BJP has often been successful in pulling the support of independent members and parties.

Some major BJP allies like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ramvilas) had expressed reservations over some aspects of the bill but have since become more agreeable after the parliamentary committee adopted a few of their suggestions, official sources have said.

The Congress has also issued whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House and support their party's official stand.

After the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, the Church of Bharat on Tuesday extended its support to the bill, boosting the government's efforts to dispel the bid to portray the proposed law as its alleged larger anti-minority agenda.

While introducing the bill last year, the government referred it to a joint committee of the two Houses.

After the report was submitted by the panel, the Union Cabinet approved certain changes to the original bill based on the committee's recommendation.

Rijiju said that immediately after Question Hour, which concludes at 12 noon, he will move the bill for consideration and passage.

Hitting out at the Opposition, he claimed that some parties are trying to create excuses to run away from the discussion.

Gogoi said the opposition stormed out of the BAC meeting as the government was bulldozing through its agenda.

The INDIA bloc parties discussed their strategy at the meeting attended by several senior leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, NCP's Supriya Sule, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and AAP's Sanjay Singh.

DMK's T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, CPI-M's John Brittas, SPI's Sandosh Kumar P, RSP's N K Premchandran and MDMK leader Vaiko were also present at the meeting.

The government has said the bill seeks to improve the management and administration of Waqf properties in India by bringing transparency and efficiency in their management.

(With PTI inputs)