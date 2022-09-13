Breaking News
LoP, other BJP leaders detained during protest march to Bengal secretariat

Updated on: 13 September,2022 01:42 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van

Security personnel stand guard near barricades, put up to stop BJP supporters from taking part in the party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat), at Santragachi in Howrah district. Pic/PTI


Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained on Monday while trying to visit Santragachi during the party's march to state secretariat 'Nabanna'.


BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van.

They were stopped in front of police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat.


BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.

