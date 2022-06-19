Breaking News
Maharashtra CM Thackeray slams Centre's Agnipath scheme, says wrong to play with lives and ambition of youth
Owaisi demands Nupur Sharma's arrest, says she will be projected as a big leader
Mumbai Metropolitan Region has maximum Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra
Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey revises POCSO FIR circular; asks police to file case if no foul play suspected
Maharashtra: One Warkari killed, 22 others injured as truck hits their tractor on Pune-Bengaluru highway
IAF releases details on Agnipath recruitment scheme
Home > News > India News > Article > Eastern Railway cancels reschedules several trains due to Agnipath protests

Eastern Railway cancels, reschedules several trains due to 'Agnipath' protests

Updated on: 19 June,2022 06:15 PM IST  |  Kolkata
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A total of 29 trains, including the Poorva Express, Howrah-Kalka Netaji Express, Kolkata-Amritsar Express, Yog Nagari Rishikesh Doon Express, Sealdah-Jaynagar Gangasagar Express and the Kolkata-Gorakhpur Purvanchal Express have been cancelled for the day, the ER official said

Eastern Railway cancels, reschedules several trains due to 'Agnipath' protests

Trains stand parked at Patna railway station after several trains were cancelled following protests against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme. Pic/PTI


On Sunday, the Eastern Railway cancelled or rescheduled several trains connecting Kolkata and other places in West Bengal with northern parts of the country, including the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, due to the stir against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme. An Eastern Railway official said the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express left Howrah station after its scheduled time of departure.

A total of 29 trains, including the Poorva Express, Howrah-Kalka Netaji Express, Kolkata-Amritsar Express, Yog Nagari Rishikesh Doon Express, Sealdah-Jaynagar Gangasagar Express and the Kolkata-Gorakhpur Purvanchal Express have been cancelled for the day, the official said.




Also Read: Delhi: Congress to hold 'satyagraha' against Centre's Agnipath Scheme on June 19


Youths in several parts of the country have been protesting against the contentious defence recruitment 'Agnipath' scheme.

Over the past few days, incidents of protesters vandalising railway stations, setting trains on fire and blocking roads and railway tracks have been reported from different cities and towns of India.

The official said the Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express has also been cancelled for Sunday due to operational constraints.

(with inputs from PTI)

india west bengal howrah national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK