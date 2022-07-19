Low-intensity earthquake hits Shimla

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km at Barjohru in Mandi district

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 shook Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday morning, the state disaster management said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km at Barjohru in Mandi district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 7.53 am.

